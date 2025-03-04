Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.32 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 377 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 381.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 4.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -1.1%.
  • Revenues- Credit card revenues, net: $119 million versus $121.07 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $4.20 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.45 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.76 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordstrom here>>>

Shares of Nordstrom have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

