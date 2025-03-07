Back to top

2 Powerhouse Stocks to Watch: Broadcom and Costco

Earnings season isn’t over yet. There are still dozens of companies set to report this week and next, including a lot of retailers and restaurant stocks along with a smattering of technology stocks.

But there are two companies everyone will be watching: Broadcom and Costco. Both are earnings all-stars with excellent earnings surprise track records.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years, especially during a pandemic. But they’ve been doing it.

Both stocks have hit new highs in the past 3 months. But with the markets rocky to start March 2025, can another earnings beat be a catalyst for these two powerhouse stocks?

1.    Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report)

Broadcom is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That includes the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. That is impressive.

Shares of Broadcom are down year-to-date, but last hit new highs just a few months ago, in Dec 2024. Broadcom is up 583% over the last 5 years.

Yet Broadcom isn’t that expensive. It trades with a forward P/E of 31.6.

If Broadcom beats again, will it turn the stock around in 2025 or is it beholden to market forces?

2.    Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST - Free Report)

Costco also has a great earnings surprise track record. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years and has put together a beat streak of 7 beats in a row.

Shares of Costco hit new highs in Feb 2025 and are up 14.3% year-to-date. Costco has been a long-term winning stock. It’s up 245.8% over the last 5 years.

But valuation has become an issue for Costco. It now trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58. A P/E ratio over 50 is considered very expensive.

Costco is the only publicly traded retailer to still report monthly sales results. It’s same-store-sales have been strong.

Will Costco continue to defy gravity in 2025 or will valuation come into play?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns Broadcom in the Zacks Insider Trader portfolio.]


