Visa's Growth Accelerates With Rising Tap To Phone Adoption
Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) recently announced that Tap to Phone witnessed 200% growth in the past year. The United States, UK and Brazil witnessed a combined adoption rate of 234%. In a world where convenience and efficiency are paramount, Visa’s Tap to Phone technology is revolutionizing digital payments. This technology is enabling millions of businesses, from major retailers to small market vendors, to accept payments seamlessly using just their smartphones.
Tap to Phone eliminates the need for traditional POS hardware by allowing sellers to turn their NFC-enabled smartphones into payment terminals with a simple app download. This innovation is breaking barriers for SMBs and micro sellers, with nearly 30% of Tap to Phone sellers being newly established businesses. By democratizing access to digital payment tools, Visa is empowering entrepreneurs worldwide to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.
Tap to Phone is now live in 118 markets. The number of phones and transactions has doubled and tripled, respectively, in the past year. With rising transactions, Visa's payment volume will increase, lifting its top-line growth in the future. Large retailers can equip employees with mobile payment capabilities, reducing wait times and improving service.
Visa continues to expand its tap solutions, introducing features like Tap to Add Card, which simplifies adding debit or credit cards to digital wallets, and Tap to Confirm for secure authentication of high-value transactions. Additionally, Tap to Send and Request will soon allow users to transfer money seamlessly between devices, with Samsung Galaxy leading the rollout. This function will be rolled out in late 2025.
Visa's Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 29.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
V’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Sezzle Inc. (SEZL - Free Report) , PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL - Free Report) and Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY - Free Report) .Sezzle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and PayPal Holdings and Remitly Global carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The bottom line of Sezzleoutpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 142.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 19.9% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 30.4% from the prior-year tally. The consensus mark for SEZL’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.2% north in the past 30 days.
PayPal’searnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 3.7% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for PYPL’s 2025 earnings has moved 2.2% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Remitly Globaloutpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELY’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 115.8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 24% from the prior-year tally.