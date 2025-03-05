We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But UiPath (PATH) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with UiPath (PATH - Free Report) standing at $11.79, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 17.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating a 13.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $424.75 million, up 4.81% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, UiPath is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.47, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.71 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.