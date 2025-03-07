We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Comfort Systems (FIX) Fell More Than Broader Market
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $339.17, indicating a -1.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had lost 19.08% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.66, showcasing a 36.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.7 billion, up 10.81% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.87 per share and a revenue of $7.55 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.4% and +7.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.02% upward. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Comfort Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.07, so one might conclude that Comfort Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
