Why SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) closed at $1.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting an 81.82% decrease from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.48 for its industry.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
