Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crexendo (CXDO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.2 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.66 million, representing a surprise of +3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $7.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Revenue- Product: $1.21 million versus $1.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $7.04 million compared to the $6.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.4% year over year.
Shares of Crexendo have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

