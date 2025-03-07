Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.67 million, up 40% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was -31.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity: $36.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%.
  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other: $0.63 million compared to the $1.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.
  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $15.63 million versus $12.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for OrthoPediatrics here>>>

Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise