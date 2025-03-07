Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +21.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $4,241,838 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4,201,702.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $6.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.95 billion.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $1.01 billion compared to the $986.78 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $50.22 million versus $46.14 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $809.16 million versus $789.20 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP professional services gross profit: $15.88 million versus $15.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • GAAP professional services gross profit: $5.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.70 million.
  • GAAP subscription gross profit: $778.68 million versus $769.26 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CrowdStrike here>>>

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CrowdStrike (CRWD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise