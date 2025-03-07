Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ChargePoint (CHPT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.89 million, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.48 million, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ChargePoint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Networked charging systems: $52.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.60 million.
  • Subscriptions: $38.27 million compared to the $36.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other: $11 million compared to the $10.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of ChargePoint have returned -35.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

