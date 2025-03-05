Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ooma (OOMA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Ooma (OOMA - Free Report) reported revenue of $65.1 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.7 million, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ooma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core users: 1.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.24 million.
  • Premium core users: 808 thousand versus 823.9 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annualized exit recurring revenue (AERR): 234 million compared to the 236.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Product and other: $4.55 million compared to the $4.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and services: $60.55 million compared to the $60.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
Shares of Ooma have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

