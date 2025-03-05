We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackRock (BLK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $951.79, indicating a -1.52% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $10.84, showcasing a 10.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.
BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $47.41 per share and revenue of $23.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.71% and +15.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. At present, BlackRock boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.33.
We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.