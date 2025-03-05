We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DTE Energy to Benefit From Investments Amid Poor Financials
DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) has long-term capital expenditure plans to improve its infrastructure. The company is also making consistent investments to expand its renewable generation portfolio.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to its poor financial position and challenges in the energy trading business.
Tailwinds Favoring DTE
DTE Energy has a strong capital investment program to maintain and increase the dependability of its electric and natural gas utility infrastructure. The company plans to invest a total of $30 billion over the next five years. With these expenditures, DTE Energy should be able to meet its long-term operating earnings growth rate of 6-8%.
DTE Energy has also been making consistent investments to improve its assets for renewable generation. Its DTE Electric subsidiary put 2,300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy into service as of Dec. 31, 2024. It has also commenced the development of a 220 MW battery energy storage facility. Over the next 10 years, the company expects to invest more than $11 billion in the clean energy transition.
Aside from its utility operations, DTE Energy continues to make headway in its non-utility business, which diversifies its earnings stream. DTE Vantage expects to invest $1.5-$2 billion in renewable energy and customized energy solutions between 2025 and 2029.
Headwinds Faced by DTE
DTE Energy’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024 totaled $0.09 billion. As of the same date, its long-term debt was $20.69 billion, significantly higher than the cash balance. Its current debt of $2.36 billion also came in quite higher than its cash position. This implies that the company holds a weak solvency position.
Moreover, DTE Energy anticipates that the market circumstances for its Energy Trading business will continue to be difficult. According to the company, fluctuations in commodity prices and the unpredictability of the effects of regulatory changes and modifications to Regional Transmission Organization operating guidelines might affect this segment's profitability.
DTE Stock Price Movement
In the past six months, shares of DTE have rallied 7.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) and NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last four quarters.
CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.1%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last four quarters.
NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.2%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.02% in the last four quarters.