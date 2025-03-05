We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Oracle (ORCL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, indicating an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.36 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Oracle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Hardware' to come in at $719.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' of $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' will likely reach $12.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem' will reach $11.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Services' at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support' will reach $4.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support' stands at $6.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $9.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' reaching $3.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Oracle have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Currently, ORCL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>