Abercrombie (ANF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.57, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48, the EPS surprise was +2.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 789 versus 785 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change: 24% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.9%.
  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: 14% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
  • Net sales- Hollister: $812.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $755.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Net sales- Abercrombie: $772.67 million versus $807.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
Shares of Abercrombie have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

