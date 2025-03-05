Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dine Brands (DIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $204.77 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was -35.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP restaurants: 1,824 versus 1,812 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: -2.8% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Applebee's restaurants: 1,614 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,610.
  • Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: -4.7% compared to the -3.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Global Effective Restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp: 155 versus 155 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - International: 113 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 106.
  • Franchise revenues: $167.23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Rental revenues: $28.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Financing revenues: $0.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.7%.
  • Company restaurant sales: $8.42 million versus $0.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2814.2% change.
  • Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $70.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $96.36 million compared to the $99.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dine Brands here>>>

Shares of Dine Brands have returned -21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

