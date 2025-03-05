Back to top

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.59 million, down 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.64, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -21.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41, the EPS surprise was -56.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EyePoint Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalty income: $0.22 million versus $0.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Revenues- License and collaboration agreements: $10.59 million compared to the $13.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $0.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

