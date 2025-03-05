We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fluor JV Reaches New Milestone in TCO's Project at Kazakhstan
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) led joint venture (JV), including Worley, Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas and KazGiproNefteTrans Engineering Company, has successfully supported the completion and startup of Tengizchevroil’s (“TCO”) Future Growth Project (FGP).
This revolutionary project at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan has been supported by the Fluor-led joint venture since 2011, encompassing a series of engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance services.
FLR stock climbed 3% during Tuesday’s after-hours trading session.
Fluor JV’s Recent Work on the Project
Under TCO’s FGP, the recent milestone includes the construction of a new Third-Generation Plant (3GP), discovered in 1979. 3GP marks the start of the progress of crude oil production in the upcoming months.
After all the Tengiz facilities are operating at full capacity, the total crude oil production per annum by TCO is expected to be approximately 40 million tons. This milestone bodes well for Fluor’s Energy Solutions business segment’s prospects.
Per Mike Alexander, president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business, “Fluor has supported TCO for the past 14 years and has been active in the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1982, working on projects that have helped shape the oil and gas industry.”
Fluor’s Refined Business Strategies Foster Growth
The company has been focusing on the “Building a Better Future” strategy for more than four years now. Through this strategy, it prioritizes driving growth across portfolios by enhancing markets outside of the traditional oil and gas sector; pursuing contracts with fair and balanced commercial terms that reward value, with a bias toward reimbursable contracts; reinforcing financial discipline and maintaining a solid balance sheet by generating predictable cash flow and earnings; and fostering a high-performance culture with purpose by advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and promoting social progress and sustainability.
This defined strategy has aided FLR’s backlog levels despite softness in certain end markets. Notably, out of the total backlog of $28.5 billion at 2024-end, 80% was reimbursable. Moving into 2025, Fluor is optimistic about the growing demand trends for its services, with signing new contracts and renewing the existing ones.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services provider have inched down 2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 18.8% decline. Its strategy of maintaining a diversified business portfolio mix permits it to focus on the more stable business markets and capitalize on developing the cyclical markets at suitable times.
FLR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Fluor currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
STRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 4.1% and an increase of 20.5% for earnings per share (EPS) from a year ago.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has gained 30.9% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for EME’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 12.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from a year ago.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROCK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. The stock has lost 22.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROCK’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.8% and 15.5%, respectively, from a year ago.