FDA Accepts RHHBY's sNDA for Gazyva in Treating Lupus Nephritis
Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking label expansion for its blockbuster drug Gazvya (obinutuzumab) as a potential treatment for lupus nephritis (LN). A final decision is expected by October 2025.
The sNDA is supported by data from the late-stage REGENCY study, which evaluated Gazvya plus standard therapy in LN patients. Data from the study showed that patients who were treated with Gazvya combination therapy showed a complete renal response (CRR) benefit compared with those treated with standard therapy alone.
Roche intends to submit a similar regulatory filing for the drug with the EMA, which will also be supported by data from the REGENCY study. In the European Union (EU), the drug is marketed under the trade name Gazyvaro.
Gazyva/Gazyvaro is already approved in 100 countries, including the United States and the EU, for treating various types of lymphoma.
RHHBY Stock Performance
Year to date, shares of Roche have risen nearly 22% compared with the industry’s 12% growth.
Gazvya: A Key Revenue Driver for Roche
Gazvya is one of Roche’s top-selling drugs. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving the company’s top line in the past few years. Roche added CHF910 million from the drug’s sales in 2024, indicating a 16% year-over-year improvement.
Apart from LN, Roche is also evaluating Gazyva in separate late-stage studies for membranous nephropathy, childhood-onset idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus indications. Data from two of these studies is expected next year.
RHHBY’s Zacks Rank
Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Roche Holding AG Price
