We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Investing in Howmet Stock Now
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) is poised to benefit from solid momentum across its businesses, focus on operational excellence and healthy liquidity position. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its long-term market position.
HWM, which has a market capitalization of $51.4 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.
End-Market Strength: Howmet is witnessing persistent strength in the commercial aerospace market. Solid demand for engine products, supported by higher build rates, spares growth and robust backlogs, is driving the segment’s performance. Revenues from the commercial aerospace market increased 12.9% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024, constituting 53% of its business.
While the commercial aerospace market has remained a major driver, the defense side of the industry has also been witnessing positive momentum, cushioned by steady government support. The company has been witnessing robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program and spares and new builds for legacy fighters. In the fourth quarter, revenues from the defense aerospace market increased 22% year over year, constituting 16% of its business.
Strong Liquidity Position: The company’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Exiting the fourth quarter, Howmet’s cash equivalents and receivables were $564 million as against short-term maturities of $6 million. This implies that it has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.
Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Howmet remains committed to increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments and share repurchases. For instance, in 2024, it paid dividends worth $109 million and repurchased shares for $500 million. Also, in 2023, the company paid dividends of $73 million and repurchased shares worth $250 million. In July 2024, it hiked its dividend by 60% to eight cents per share (annually: 32 cents). As of Jan. 31, 2025, HWM’s total share repurchase authorization available was $2.15 billion.
YTD Price Performance of HWM
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Year to date, the company’s shares have surged 16.1%, higher than the industry’s 1.5% growth.
Estimate Revisions: It’s worth noting that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.99 per share, indicating an increase of 0.5% from the year-ago period.
Other Key Picks
Other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.
RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. The consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 30 days.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. LDOS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.3%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ 2025 earnings has increased 1.5%.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 0.3% in the past 30 days.