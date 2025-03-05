We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Eos Energy Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Rise 10% Y/Y
Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.20 per share in fourth-quarter 2024, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The company had reported a loss of 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.22 compared with a loss of 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Eos Energy posted net revenues of $7.3 million in the reported quarter, which marked 10% year-over-year growth. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.5 million.
Eos Energy’s Q4 Gross Loss Remains Flat Y/Y
The cost of sales amounted to $30.8 million in the quarter, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter. EOSE reported a gross loss of $23.5 million, flat compared with the prior year quarter. The gross loss was due to lower Z3 material costs, partially offset by higher project execution costs related to commissioning and field operations.
The company reported an operating income of $28.2 million, up 52% from the year-ago quarter.
EOSE Q4 Cash Position
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $74.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, higher than $69.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company used around $154 million in cash in operating activities in 2024 compared with $145 million in 2023.
Eos Energy’s 2024 Results
The company reported a loss of $4.55 per share in 2024, wider than the loss of $1.81 in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 was pegged at a loss of $2.52.
Eos Energy’s revenues totaled $15.6 million for 2024, which was 4.7% lower than $16.4 million in the prior year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $14.9 million.
EOSE’s FY25 Outlook
Eos Energy expects revenues between $150 million and $190 million for 2025, driven by increased production volume on the company's first revolutionary manufacturing line as staged sub-assembly automation goes into effect.
Eos Energy Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, EOS Energy’s shares have skyrocketed 255% against the industry’s 10.9% fall.
EOSE’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Eos Energy’s Peer Performances
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) reported earnings of 27 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line decreased 32.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents per share.
Global Industrial recorded net revenues of $302 million in the reported quarter, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306 million.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW - Free Report) recorded adjusted earnings per share of $9.71 in fourth-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.75. Grainger reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS of $7.89, including the adjustment for the loss on the sale of Grainger's subsidiary, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc., completed in the said quarter.
Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 5.9% year over year to $4.23 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. Daily sales increased 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 3.8%.
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. HI posted earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The company registered revenues of $707 million compared with the prior quarter’s $773 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695 million.