AeroVironment (AVAV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) reported $167.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -48.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AeroVironment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Contract Services: $27.88 million versus $35.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
  • Revenue- Product Sales: $139.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
  • Gross margin- Contract services: $4.45 million versus $8.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross margin- Product sales: $58.75 million versus $64.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AeroVironment have returned -23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

