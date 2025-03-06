We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) standing at $20.18, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.46%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% lower within the past month. As of now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.12. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.12.
Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.98.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
