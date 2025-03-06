We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Paccar (PCAR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed at $102.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.
Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 6.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 19.81% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.07%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.22 billion, reflecting a 12.37% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $31.73 billion, indicating changes of -4.18% and +0.52%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. As of now, Paccar holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.81, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.