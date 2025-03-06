We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed at $27.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.46%.
Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a gain of 1.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 1.79% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
The upcoming earnings release of Consolidated Water will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 17, 2025.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Consolidated Water is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.71 for its industry.
We can also see that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Water Supply industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
