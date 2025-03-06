We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.15, demonstrating a -1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.
The company's stock has dropped by 26.77% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
The upcoming earnings release of Humacyte, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.24, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.91% decrease. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.