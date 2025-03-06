Back to top

Tree.com (TREE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.5 million, up 94.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +213.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $55.60 million versus $51.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Revenue- Home: $34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
  • Revenue- Insurance: $171.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +188.1%.
Shares of Tree.com have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

