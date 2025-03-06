Back to top

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported $2.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Comparable Sales - Stores Only: 3% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total stores - Company-Operated: 806 compared to the 806 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total stores - China Joint Venture: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct: $752.20 million versus $775.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned -31.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

