Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Forge Global (FRGE) Q4 Earnings

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE - Free Report) reported $18.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.99 million, representing a surprise of -11.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Forge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Custody Solutions - Assets Under Custody: $16.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.98 billion.
  • Custody Solutions - Total Custodial Accounts: 2,376 versus 2,339 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Custodial administration fees: $9.96 million versus $10.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Marketplace revenues: $8.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.
Shares of Forge Global have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

