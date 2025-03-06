Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MongoDB (MDB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported revenue of $548.4 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $517.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers: 53,100 compared to the 52,164 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $530.96 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $502.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
  • Revenue- Services: $17.44 million versus $15.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for MongoDB here>>>

Shares of MongoDB have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

