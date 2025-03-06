Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) reported $11.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was -35.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aquestive Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacture and supply revenue: $10.66 million compared to the $11.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenues- License and royalty revenue: $0.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -55.6%.
  • Revenues- Co-development and research fees: $0.27 million compared to the $0.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue - Proprietary product sales, net: $0.10 million compared to the $0.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

