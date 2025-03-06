Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sunrun (RUN) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) reported $518.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to -$1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.42 million, representing a surprise of -3.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +622.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunrun performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers: 232 MW compared to the 248.89 MW average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Networked Solar Energy Capacity: 7,531 MW compared to the 7,562.94 MW average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives: $388.57 million versus $375.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
  • Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales: $129.92 million versus $158.65 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change.
  • Revenue- Solar energy systems: $37.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.4%.
  • Revenue- Incentives: $31.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Revenue- Products: $92.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenue- Customer agreements: $357.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $353.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
  • Gross Profit- Solar Energy Systems and Product: $1.56 million compared to the $7.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives: $95.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.21 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sunrun here>>>

Shares of Sunrun have returned -24.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sunrun Inc. (RUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise