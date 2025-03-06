We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras Drills New Well at Pre-Salt Block in the Campos Basin
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) recently launched a new drilling campaign in Brazil’s largest pre-salt region to assess a promising discovery of significant oil reserves.
Petrobras initiated drilling operations at well 3-BRSA-1398-RJS in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block of the Campos Basin. The well, located at a water depth of 2,276 meters, is being drilled using the West Polaris drillship. The activity, reported by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), marks a significant step in Petrobras’ continued efforts to expand its presence in Brazil’s pre-salt region.
An Insight Into the Alto de Cabo Frio Central Block
The Alto de Cabo Frio Central block was acquired by Petrobras in October 2017 during the 3rd ANP bidding round. It operates the block with a 50% stake, sharing ownership equally with BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) (50%). This strategic partnership underscores the growing importance of collaboration in offshore exploration, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater plays. The block, located in the Campos Basin, had the largest acreage in the bid. It is presumed that Alto de Cabo Frio Central holds around 558 million barrels of recoverable resources and will presumably start production in 2032.
Potentials of the Block Discovered by PBR
Petrobras, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has already made progress in evaluating the block’s potential. In July 2022, the company completed the drillstem test of a pioneer well (1-BRSA-1383A-RJS) in the region. This test provided valuable insights, confirming the presence of a thick pre-salt carbonate reservoir with strong productivity. Additionally, oil samples were collected and analyzed, further highlighting the commercial viability of the block.
As Petrobras advances its drilling activities, the new well in Alto de Cabo Frio Central represents another crucial step in unlocking the vast resources of Brazil’s pre-salt reserves.
