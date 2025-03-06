We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ChargePoint Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ChargePoint (CHPT - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The company reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. Revenues of $101.89 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104 million and decreased 12% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to lower networked charging systems revenues.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Key Q4 Highlights
CHPT reported networked charging systems revenues of $52.6 million, down from $74 million in the prior-year quarter. Subscription revenues were $38.3 million, up from $33.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Other revenues amounted to $11 million, up from $8.3 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.
Gross profit for the reported quarter was $28.7 million compared with $22.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP gross margin was 30% compared with 22% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $52 million, down from $74.7 million in the year-ago quarter. CHPT’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was $17.3 million, down from $45.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Research and development expenses were $30.42 million and decreased 44.9% from the year-ago quarter. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 27.1% on a year-over-year basis and stood at $24.51 million. General and administrative expenses rose 8.5% year-over-year to $28.72 million.
Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $146.95 million, compared to $328.94 million used in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Financial Position
ChargePoint had $224.57 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2025, compared to $327.41 million as of Jan. 31, 2024. Total non-current debt was $300.4 million as of Jan. 31, 2025, compared to $283.7 million as of Jan. 31, 2024.
Q1 2026 Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CHPT expects revenues of $95 million to $105 million. The company aims to achieve positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
CHPT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile (GELYY - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP - Free Report) . While GELYY flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, GM and ZAPP carry a Zacks Rank #2 each.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s 2025 EPS is currently pegged at $3.59, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggesting growth of 149.31% on a year-over-year basis.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 earnings has moved north 6.7% over the past 30 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 8.02%. It is currently pegged at $11.45 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZAPP’s 2025 loss has been steady at 84 cents per share over the past 30 days and suggests growth of 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.