Franklin's February AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.58 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2025. This reflected a marginal decrease from the prior month.
The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impacts of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows of $10 billion, including the previously disclosed $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.
Breakdown of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class
BEN recorded equity assets of $623.4 billion, which fell 2% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $455.6 billion at the end of February 2025 declined marginally from the prior month. Likewise, alternative AUM decreased marginally to $249.3 billion from the prior month.
Multi-asset AUM was $179.9 billion, which rose 1.8% from January 2025. Similarly, the cash management balance was $68.8 billion, up 11.1% from the previous month.
Our Viewpoint on BEN
February was challenging for Franklin due to fewer days and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased cash management and multi-asset AUM, along with BEN’s efforts to grow inorganically, supported its financials.
Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 3.1% compared with the industry’s 9% rise.
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other Asset Managers
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) will release their February AUM results in the upcoming days. AB & VCTR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCTR’s 2025 earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the past week. The company’s shares have risen 15.4% in the past six months.
The consensus estimate for AB’s 2025 earnings has been revised marginally upward over the past week. The company’s stock has witnessed a 14.6% rise in the past six months.