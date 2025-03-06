We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RenaissanceRe Expands Cat Bond Business With $340M Medici UCITS Fund
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR - Free Report) recently introduced a new property catastrophe bond fund called RenaissanceRe Medici UCITS Fund, which is registered in Ireland. This fund is designed to give European and global investors access to RenaissanceRe’s catastrophe bond investment strategy within a European-regulated UCITS structure. The Central Bank of Ireland is regulating Medici UCITS.
The new fund is an extension of the company’s existing RenaissanceReMedici Fund Ltd., following similar investment principles. At 2024-end, RNR had 15.8% noncontrollingeconomic ownership in the Medici entity.
The fund started with $340 million in capital, including $140 million co-invested by RNR. While the fund is not expected to be consolidated into its financial statements, it will generate fee income, and RNR’s investment in it will be recorded at fair value.
This move aligns with RenaissanceRe’s broader strategy of expanding globally, diversifying capital sources and strengthening its investment platform. With the new fund, the company is aiming to connect with more European and global investors. This allows the company to attract more third-party capital, diversifying its investor base beyond traditional markets.
RNR’s Capital Partners team will serve as the investment manager for the fund. They highlighted 25-year success in managing third-party capital and building strong investor relationships. The move is expected to strengthen its catastrophe bonds business, helping them match capital with risk efficiently while also creating a stable revenue stream. By leveraging its risk expertise and deep experience in alternative capital management, RNR is well-positioned to generate consistent returns.
RNR’s Price Performance
Shares of RenaissanceRe have gained 7% in the past year compared with a 15.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
