We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equinor Strikes Gas in Norwegian Sea's Mistral Sor Well
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) and its partners, Okea and Pandion Energy, have made a new gas and condensate discovery in the “Mistral Sor” exploration well in the Halten area, located in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea. Preliminary estimates suggest that the find contains 19-44 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.
Grete B. Haaland, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration & Production North, emphasized the importance of continued exploration to meet the growing European gas demand. She noted that Mistral Sør benefits from proximity to existing gas infrastructure, strengthening its commercial potential.
The discovery is considered commercially viable, and the licensees are evaluating options for linking it to existing infrastructure or developing it alongside other finds in the area.
Mistral Sor is situated in the Asgard and Kristin area, just north of Linnorm — the largest undeveloped gas discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Equinor assumed operatorship of Linnorm in 2023 and recently discovered hydrocarbons in the Lavrans field, which is being developed as a tie-back to Kristin Sor.
The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig, operated by Odfjell Drilling, drilled the well in production licence 1119. The well encountered a 45-meter hydrocarbon column in the Garn Formation, with strong reservoir properties. The well was drilled to a depth of 4,024 meters before being permanently plugged. Although no hydrocarbons were found in the secondary target, extensive data acquisition and sampling were conducted before the well was permanently plugged.
Following this operation, the Deepsea Atlantic will move to commence drilling on the 15/8-G-4 Utgard field, continuing Equinor’s active exploration program. The discovery at Mistral Sor underscores its successful exploration efforts in the Norwegian Sea, enhancing production potential in the region.
EQNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) , NextDecade Corporation (NEXT - Free Report) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) . While Antero Resources presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NextDecade and EOG Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Antero Resources, one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States, boasts a strategic acreage position in the low-risk properties of the Appalachian Basin. The company has more than two decades of premium low-cost drilling inventory in the prolific basin, securing a strong production outlook. AR is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for LNG, both in the United States and globally.
NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. As demand for LNG continues to grow, the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure and its planned liquefaction capacity provide strong upside potential. With the global LNG market expanding, NEXT is well-positioned to tap into the increasing export demand from the United States.
EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.