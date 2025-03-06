We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance (HRTG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 54.8%. Revenues are expected to be $199.87 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heritage Insurance metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $9.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $186.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should come in at $3.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
Heritage Insurance shares have witnessed a change of +1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HRTG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.