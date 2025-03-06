We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Casey's (CASY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.83 billion, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Casey's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Fuel' to come in at $2.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other' to reach $79.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' will reach $399.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' reaching $993.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Stores (EOP)' will reach 2,902. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,639.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' should come in at 810.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 689.25 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' should arrive at 4.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Stores (BOP)' will likely reach 2,685. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,521.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' stands at $341.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $293.18 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' at $232.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208.33 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Other' will reach $27.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Fuel' of $311.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $257.25 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Casey's have returned -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Currently, CASY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>