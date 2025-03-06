We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $52.47 million, exhibiting a decline of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some European Wax Center metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Marketing fees' will reach $6.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty fees' will likely reach $12.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product sales' reaching $29.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other revenue' of $3.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending center count' will reach 1,067. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,044 in the same quarter of the previous year.
European Wax Center shares have witnessed a change of -11.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EWCZ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.