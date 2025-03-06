Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Dick's (DKS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.75 billion, down 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dick's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 867. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 853.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Square Footage' stands at 43.69 Msqft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42.7 Msqft in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' should arrive at 728. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 724.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' at 138. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 131.

Shares of Dick's have demonstrated returns of -9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DKS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.


