Compared to Estimates, Burlington Stores (BURL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.28 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.07, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: 6% versus 2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Stores at period end: 1,108 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,108.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $3.27 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
Shares of Burlington Stores have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

