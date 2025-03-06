Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q4 Earnings

Xeris Biopharma (XERS - Free Report) reported $60.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.4%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xeris Biopharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Revenue- Gvoke: $23.26 million compared to the $23.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Keveyis: $11.12 million compared to the $21.19 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty, contract and other: $3.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.30 million.
  • Revenue- Product revenue, net: $57 million versus $56.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Recorlev: $22.61 million versus $11.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Xeris Biopharma have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

