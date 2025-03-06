Back to top

Cross Country (CCRN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported $309.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.1%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn: 7,621 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,441.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled: $2,085 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,910.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS: 25,427 versus 19,207 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $53.01 million versus $51.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $256.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $254.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30%.
Shares of Cross Country have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

