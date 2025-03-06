We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ARQT recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
Shares of ARQT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that ARQT could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider ARQT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting ARQT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.