Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $949.44 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +36.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: 4.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: 0.2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel: 657 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 659.
  • Revenues- Retail: $198.76 million compared to the $203.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $733.30 million compared to the $738.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -32.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

