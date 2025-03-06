See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended January 2025, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $949.44 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +36.63%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cracker Barrel here>>>
- Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: 4.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
- Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: 0.2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel: 657 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 659.
- Revenues- Retail: $198.76 million compared to the $203.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Restaurant: $733.30 million compared to the $738.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -32.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.