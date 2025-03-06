See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>
Maximus, Inc. (MMS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>
Maximus, Inc. (MMS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Trane Technologies Stock Rises 21% in a Year: Here's How
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) stock has had an impressive run over the past year. TT shares have appreciated 21%, significantly outperforming the 13% growth of the industry.
What’s Driving TT Stock?
Trane Technologies’ top-line benefits from a strong Commercial HVAC market with revenues growing 10.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Increasing demand for its innovative customer-centric solutions, energy-efficient products and decarbonization efforts driven by government policies in the U.S. and Europe are fuelling TT’s growth in this market.
Trane Technologies plc Price
Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote
The company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters, benefiting from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally, acquisitions, positive price realization, volume growth, and productivity. In the fourth quarter of 2024, TT’s adjusted EPS increased 20.3% year over year.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes TT reliable for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $669.3 million, and $1.3 billion, respectively. It paid $620.2 million, $683.7 million, and $757.5 million in dividends in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.
Trane Technologies' current ratio (a measure of liquidity) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.21, which is lower than the industry’s 1.27. However, the current ratio has increased from the year-ago quarter’s 1.14, mainly due to a rise in cash and equivalents. A current ratio of more than 1 might assist the company in paying off short-term debts efficiently.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
TT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus (MMS - Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) .
Maximus currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat being 13.3%.
Booz Allen Hamilton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 6.7%.