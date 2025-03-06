We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Powell Industries Gains From Business Strength Amid Risks
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) has been benefiting from growth in energy transition projects, such as biofuels, carbon capture and hydrogen. A solid pipeline of projects supported by high investments in LNG, related gas processing and petrochemical processes have set Powell Industries apart as a leading supplier of critical electrical infrastructure.
The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended December 2024) results indicated strong year-over-year growth, with revenues growing 24.4% to $241.4 million, driven by persistent strength and healthy levels of project activity across these markets.
The company’s increased participation across the electrical power value chain has enabled it to generate solid bookings from the electric utility and commercial markets. This has led to a strong backlog level, which was $1.3 billion while exiting the fiscal first quarter. New orders totaled $269 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $198 million in the year-ago quarter.
POWL remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts. The company used $3.2 million to distribute dividends in the first three months of 2025. In fiscal 2024, it paid dividends of $12.7 million, up 2.4% year over year. Also, in second-quarter fiscal 2025, it hiked its quarterly dividend by approximately 1%.
POWL’s Price Performance
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 4.2% against the electronics manufacturing industry’s 17% decline.
However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of high operating costs and expenses. For instance, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Powell Industries’ cost of sales climbed 24.8% year over year due to high raw material costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.6% in the same period. The cost of sales, as a percentage of revenues, was 75.3% for the period.
The company utilizes a variety of raw materials, including steel, copper, aluminum and various engineered electrical components, in its businesses. The persistence of supply-chain constraints for specifically engineered components might inflate costs and delay the delivery of products to its customers.
