American Public Education (APEI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, American Public Education (APEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.11 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Public Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN): $18.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS): $82.36 million compared to the $82.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU): $57.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
Shares of American Public Education have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

