We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hasbro (HAS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $63.51, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.78% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.61%.
Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.48%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 13.11% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $773.87 million, indicating a 2.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, representing changes of +5.49% and +0.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hasbro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means Hasbro is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.